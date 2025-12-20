Braves Ink Yankees RHP to One-Year, Non-Guaranteed Deal

The Atlanta Braves used their Friday night to pull the trigger on another move. They announced they signed right-hander Ian Hamilton to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal. The exact details were not included.

Hamilton spent the last three seasons, where he has seen the vast majority of his major league action, with the New York Yankees. He made 36 appearances for the Yankees last season, pitching to a 4.28 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP across 40 innings pitched,

During that time with the Yankees, he had limited postseason action. He pitched in two games during the postseason, both during the 2024 run to the World Series. One was in the ALDS and the other was in the ALCS.

The Braves made the move to open a spot on the 40-man roster earlier on Friday. They outrighted Anthony Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett. There was instant speculation that a move was coming, and this became the move.

If the Braves end up making another big move, they will have to make the move remove yet another player from the 40-man roster. They've done it a few times already, they'll do it again.

For those wondering, a non-guaranteed contract is similar to a split contract. Pay is based on if they are on the majors league roster or not. According to MLB.com, a player on one of these contracts can be on the 40-man roster.

Those contracts become guaranteed upon the player making the Major League roster out of Spring Training, but he may also be cut before Opening Day. Players cut on or before the 16th day of Spring Training are owed 30 days' termination pay (based on the prorated version of their agreed-upon salary).

A player cut between the 16th day and the end of Spring Training is owed 45 days' termination pay (based on the prorated version of his agreed-upon salary).

