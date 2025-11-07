Key Braves Free Agent Predicted to Re-Sign with Team
The Atlanta Braves are seeing key names head into free agency. However, one at a key position is predicted to stick around. MLB Trade Rumors put out predictions for the top 50 free agents, and three of the four writers predicted that Ha-Seong Kim would re-sign.
Kim's predicted contract would be two years, $30 million. It would be a $1 million pay cut per season, but this deal would help net him more guaranteed money overall. A two-year deal would also get him past the next offseason, when a potential lockout could happen.
He opted out of his player option on Monday. After a solid stint with the Braves, he was able to boost his stock enough to test the market.
The 30-year-old Gold Glove winner batted .253 with a .684 OPS, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 24 games with the Braves. Those three home runs are the only ones hit by a Braves shortstop this season.
Atlanta Braves on SI shot a little higher in terms of how much he could net. Our projection was that Kim would likely sign a three-year deal, $48 to $60 million, with an opt-out after two years. With it being a weak shortstop market, it seems like he can net more.
That being said, with his injury history and his age, 30, it removes some of the long-term, larger value contracts that others could get. We'll see how it plays out.
Even if Kim sticks around, there are other holes the Braves will have to try and fill. Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias are unrestricted free agents. The Braves are expected to be in on re-signing Iglesias. However, there is no word yet on where they stand on Ozuna.
They've also made multiple roster moves to get the offseason underway. Club options on Chris Sale and Ozzie Albies have been picked up. Options on Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley were declined, to the surprise of many. Either could still re-sign, but again, that's a wait-and-see.
The Braves have also outrighted multiple players in the effort to clear 40-man roster spots for injured players and any potential additions. They have already picked up an outfielder off waivers, Michael Siani.
Of the players who have departed after electing free agency, Sandy Leon is the only one to re-sign. Jake Fraley was picked up off waivers by the Rays.