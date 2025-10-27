Braves Marcell Ozuna Predicted to Sign with NL East Rival in Free Agency
An early offseason prediction has designated hitter Marcell Ozuna sticking around the National League East, but not with the Atlanta Braves. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly is making the call that Ozuna heads to Flushing, Queens, to join the New York Mets in free agency.
With the Braves likely looking to shake up the roster after finishing below .500, Kelly sees Ozuna as a candidate to be allowed to walk. While he's coming off a down year, Ozuna is still seen as an upgrade at the DH position in the Mets lineup over Starling Marte. The projected price tag is one year, $13 million.
In 145 games, Ozuna batted .232 with a .756 OPS, 21 home runs and 68 RBIs. He saw boost in his walk rate and his strikeout rate remained consistent, keeping his on-base percentage stable. However, his power dropped off.
Heading toward the trade deadline, there was speculation as to whether the Braves would move him at the deadline. The Braves leaned on the notion that they would not trade any players for the sole purpose of a salary dump. While there is likely truth in this, especially when considering that pending free agent closer Raisel Iglesias wasn't moved either, there was a report that Ozuna used his 10-5 rights (the ability to veto a trade).
Part of it could have to do with the hip injury that plagued him for much of the season. Next year, after getting fully healthy and rest, he has a bounce back year. However, the Braves are likely ready to let him find out elsewhere.
Atlanta Braves on SI has been looking at alternatives for the DH role come next season. The Braves could potentially look at using Drake Baldin and Sean Murphy as a tandem at catcher and DH. It's been experiemented with, especially when Murphy was healthy and Ozuna was struggling. However, it's more likely they look for a full-time designated hitter.
Some potential bats that have been explored so far include Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe via a trade, as well as Eugenio Suarez and Ryan O'Hearn in free agency.
Ozuna returning next season is a possibility until proven otherwise. If he takes the right pay cut on a short-term deal, it could happen. With the World Series underway, free agency is not too far away now. We'll get a sense of what could come soon enough.