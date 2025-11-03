Braves Nacho Alvarez Heating Up in AFL, Clohisy Leading Way on Basepaths
Nacho Alvarez Jr. has been heating up as of late during Arizona Fall League action. In 16 games overall, the Atlanta Braves infielder is batting .293 with a .904 OPS, one home run and nine RBIs.
Back on Saturday, he had a standout game, collecting five hits, driving in two runs while scoring three times himself. The effort kept the Glendale Desert Dogs in the game, but they ultimately fell to the Mesa Solar Sox, 10-9.
He got a chance to fill in at third base with the Braves when Austin Riley went down with an injury, and he made the most of it. In 58 MLB games, he batted .234 with a .626 OPS with two home runs and 15 RBIs. Both of his home runs were the first two of his career, and both came in a multi-home run game against the Detroit Tigers in early September.
By this point, he's likely earned himself a platoon role with the Braves. However, he played a total of 98 games last season. The Arizona Fall League play won't fully make up the lost time, but at least he can get himself back to over 100 games played this season and work on his craft in a more developmental setting.
Alvarez is the only player who saw Major League action for the Braves this season who's participating in the Arizona Fall League. Jhancarlos Lara was called up, but he didn't see action. His time in the Majors was spent behind the scenes and learning from the veterans.
Clohisy Out of His Mind on Basepaths
Braves minor league outfielder Patrick Clohisy is using speed to more than make up for the lack of pop in his bat. He’s swiped 17 bags in Arizona Fall League action so far, averaging one per game.
This total ties him with Orioles No. 4 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. for the most in the league so far.
Those who have been following Clohisy wouldn't be surprised. He stole 79 bases on 96 attempts across 131 games split between High-A Rome and Double-A Columbus.
This ability to take the extra base at any time makes for a nice complement to his .373 on-base percentage during AFL action. Clohisy saw action in Spring Training last season, and he should be expected to follow up this performance in Arizona with more time down in North Port in the Spring.