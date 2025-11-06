Baseball America Reveals Braves Top 2026 Prospects
As the focus shifts to 2026, so does prospect evaluation. Baseball America released its top prospects for each MLB team for 2026, including breakdowns of which players were the best based on their tools.
For the Atlanta Braves, the unsurprising top prospect was revealed to be left-hander Cam Caminiti. He's been the top prospect for the team since he was drafted in 2024, and his solid first season in the pros only solidified his spot.
The 19-year-old lefty finished with a 2.08 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. He slowly stretched out during the season, having started late due to an injury he sustained in Spring Training. Baseball America labeled him as having the "highest-upside arm in Atlanta’s crop of pitchers."
The Braves have their share of up-and-coming starting pitching talent. Hurston Waldrep burst onto the scene late last season, and JR Ritchie put himself on the map with his rise through the minors. While he's recovering from injury, AJ Smith-Shawever was starting to finally establish himself in the Majors early last year.
However, the last couple of seasons have proven that you can never have enough pitching. Caminiti provides another option that the Braves could turn to in the future. Depending on how 2026 turns out for him, that future might not be that far away.
Other younger talent in the system stood out among others in the latest update. Outfielder Diego Tornes was listed as being the best overall hitter, best athlete and possessing the best arm strength. The 6-foot-2, 17-year-old out of Cuba has the raw talent that needs the proper development.
In 32 games in the Dominican Summer League, he batted .272 with a .797 OPS, 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBIs. He reached base at a nice clip as well, posting a .395 on-base percentage. His efforts earned him a spot in the DSL All-Star Game.
The Braves outfield has its positions on lock for now, but by the time he's hypothetically ready to reach the Majors, at least one of those positions will open up. Jurickson Profar will be a free agent after the 2027 season.
Other Prospects of Note
Shortstop prospect and 2025 second-round pick Alex Lodise stood out for his defense. He was labeled as the best defensive infielder and as having the best infield arm. His initial scouting grades rated his arm a 50 and his fielding at 45 on the 20-to-80 scale, so he's already playing above that initial expected level.
Shortstop John Gil was listed as having the best strike-zone discipline. He finished with a strikeout rate of 13.8% and a 12.3% walk rate across 462 plate appearances with Single-A Augusta. That discipline helped him find his stride later in the season and earn Carolina League Player of the Month for August.
No. 5 prospect and 2025 draft pick Briggs McKenzie was labeled as having the best curveball and changeup. He hasn't made his professional debut, so designation comes mainly from scouting reports and tape. His curveball is rated a 60 (plus) and his changeup a 50 on the 20-to-80 scale.