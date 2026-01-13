Braves Austin Riley Labeled MVP Candidate Despite Top-100 Players Snub

The past couple of seasons for Austin Riley have left him with something to prove, and one analyst has his back. MLB Network is set to release its top 100 players list for the 2026 season. However, they have already made it known that the Atlanta Braves' third baseman didn't crack the list.

It's a decision that had MLB Network analyst Steve Phillips left perplexed on live television. He is convinced that a healthy Riley could potentially win the MVP.

"This guy's an aircraft carrier in the middle of the lineup that you take off and build around him," Philips said. "He's the 35-, 40-homer guy, 120 RBIs; gonna hit .270, .280. He's gonna pick it at third base. He was hurt last year. The Braves' lineup was hurt. He's back healthy. Atlanta's gonna be good again. He's got a shot to be the MVP."

Regardless of how Riley has looked the past two seasons. He could be coming off a season where he had his 2023 stats (281 avg., 37 home runs, 97 RBIs, 130 OPS+), and it would still be a bold take to say he could be the MVP. Even when you factor in the recent finalists, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto, he still has his own teammate, Ronald Acuña Jr., to compete with.

Matt Olson has finished ahead of Riley in MVP voting while with the Braves. Is he an MVP-caliber player when healthy? There is a strong argument. He's also arguably still a top-100 player. However, being MVP-caliber and actually playing at a high enough level to win the MVP are two entirely different debates.

Perhaps it's just harder to see it after the past two seasons, where he's missed time and was consistent when at the plate. A recent piece from Bleacher Report went the total opposite direction and pinned his contract as one that could be a disaster going forward.

It undeniable what he's been capable of in the past. At 29 years old, that caliber of ballplayer should still be there. With his abs completely healed up, maybe this is the time we get to see him back to his full strength.

Returning to form would be massive for this team. However, for him to potentially win the MVP, or even be a finalist, he would have to reach some new heights. If reaches the 40-home-run mark and 120 RBIs for the first time in his career, which Phillips sees him as capable of, then we can have that discussion.

Sure, it's using counting stats. Not everyone is a fan of that, but we're kidding ourselves if they don't still get taken into account. Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases played a key role when he won the MVP, and I say this knowing he was the leader across the National League in a lot of categories. The point is that certain marks have to be reached to be part of the discussion.

We can circle back later to see how this take ages. Plenty age well. Plenty do not (been there). There are reasons to stay high on Riley, but it's also fair to say he may have something to prove.

