Braves Fest Canceled Due to Impending Winter Weather

The Atlanta Braves' annual Braves Fest will have to wait until next year. The team announced Friday morning that they were canceling the event that was scheduled for Saturday due to the impending weather.

According to the press release the team put out on X (Twitter), over 76,000 free tickets were claimed for the event. Many fans paid for autograph sessions, and the team stated that they would be in touch with a way to fulfill those purchases. Whether or not a refund was an option was not included.

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central and north central Georgia.. It is expected to last from 1 a.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday. There is a high chance of snow. Two inches is expected. It could be higher in some places. Winds gusting are projected to be as high as 35 mph.

Wind chills could drop below zero degrees. Snow is expected to start Friday night with the worst of the cold temperatures expected to last until Sunday afternoon.

With a risk of the roads being icy and the temperature already being as cold as it is (the even is outdoors), the Braves are playing it safe and calling off the event. This decision comes a week after the Atlanta area was subject to icy rain and freeze warnings.

Braves Fest is the annual fan fest that the Braves hold at Truist Park. It's a way to help get fans excited for the season with special events that happen there and around it at The Battery. Autograph sessions are a highlight of it, and players typically roam around and interact with the fans who are there.

