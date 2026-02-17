Braves, Marcell Ozuna Exchange Farewell Messages on Social Media

Another longtime member of the Atlanta Braves has departed for a new chapter. Like with other players who have signed elsewhere, the tradition of some type of than you or farewell message online continues.

Ozuna posted a video of celebrations with his teammates and coaches, some moments of himself at the plate and capped it off with a thank you to the fans at the end.

"Thank you Braves country," he said Sunday along with the video on Instagram. "You'll forever be in my heart."

The Braves initially just replied in the comments of his post. They thanks him, and they included a bear emoji. Tuesday morning, they posted their own thank you graphic on social media.

"On behalf of Braves Country, thank you, Big Bear," they said, once again with a bear emoji.

On behalf of #BravesCountry, thank you Big Bear 🐻 pic.twitter.com/wwyeJpTZjo — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 17, 2026

Ozuna recently signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates worth $12 million. It comes with a $16 million mutual option for the 2027 season. The Braves opted not to sign Ozuna after six seasons with the orgnization.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

“He was great in the month of April, even his May numbers were really good, but in April, he was elite,” Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said last week. “But he got banged up with the hip early, and he was able to overcome that, but I think it impacted his year. I’m excited that he got a spot. I think he’ll do great things for the Pirates, as well.”

Ozuna played with the Braves from 2020 to 2025. He batted .265 with an .836 OPS, 148 home runs and 410 RBIs. He received MVP votes twice, including a fourth-place finish during his All-Star season in 2024.

The Braves will not utilize a full time designated hitter in 2026. They'll rotate different members between their usual positions and the DH role. It will allow some flexibility to mix and match on Walt Weiss end.

Mike Yastrzemski and Jurickson Profar seem set to take on a bulk of the role, but they'll see time in the outfield. The former is set to play other parts of the outfield when Weiss wants to give Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II what he calls a half day. The bat stays in the lineup, but their body gets some rest for time in the field.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI