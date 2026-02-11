Braves' Matt Olson Receives Major Stat Projection For 2026

The Atlanta Braves are back in action down in North Port, with pitchers and catchers officially reporting to spring training on Tuesday. Regardless, the regular season is just under two months away, and the projections for the 2026 season are starting to pile in.

Matt Olson is one of those players who will be receiving plenty of attention this season, and Fangraphs had quite the optimistic outlook for the Braves’ star infielder.

The projection slated Olson for 32 home runs (which would finish 6th in the National League), 95 RBI (7th), 94 runs, 33 doubles (6th), and an .819 on-base plus slugging (OPS).

Since joining the Braves via trade in 2022, the first baseman has become one of the most consistent players for the Braves’ organization in the heart of their lineup. He matches his power hitting with some Gold Glove-level defense on the right side of the infield.

He has also been the model of consistency for the Braves, having not missed a single start since coming to Atlanta. Not only is his 782-game consecutive games played streak the longest active streak in the Majors, as of the end of the 2025 MLB regular season, it also ranks 12th all-time in MLB history. As a result, Olson is not only one of the Braves’ best players, but also its most reliable.

Olson has hit the Major League’s fourth-most home runs since 2018, standing alongside players like Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Aaron Judge, and Kyle Schwarber as the only players to hit 29-plus homers each of the past five seasons.

The three-time All-Star will be looking to ride a strong finish to the 2025 season, where the slugger notched a .969 OPS over the final 45 games of the year. If he can do something similar and start hot, these high projections should be attainable for Olson this season.

In 2025, Olson slashed .272/.366/.484 with 29 home runs and 95 RBI. If he can start hot, then a return to his Silver Slugger form from 2023 could even be attainable.

The Braves are entering a new season with the hope of returning to the playoffs, which they missed last season for the first time since 2018. Spring Training action is slated to begin on Saturday, February 21st, against the Tampa Bay Rays. Opening Day is set for Friday, March 27th, against the Kansas City Royals.