Spring Training In Doubt For Important Braves Pitcher After Visa Issues

NORTH PORT – The Atlanta Braves are back in action down in North Port, with pitchers and catchers officially reporting to spring training on Tuesday. However, one prominent member of the team’s arsenal of pitchers will not be present for the early portions of preparations.

New closer Robert Suárez will be a late arrival for the Braves due to visa issues, according to a report from MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. It is unclear when these travel issues are anticipated to be resolved, but there are still several weeks for a ramp-up ahead of the 2026 regular season.

The right-handed relief pitcher joined the Braves in December on a three-year, $45 million contract. As a member of the San Diego Padres last season, Suárez led the National League l in saves, tallying 40 over his 45 chances. He then opted out of his $8 million options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, instead choosing to sign on with the Braves.

“I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done to contribute whatever, which way to hit it with the more literal translation to drop it in my little grain of sand in the effort to help the team win in any which way,” Suárez said earlier this year via Baseball Player Relations Director Franco García, translating.

Suárez joined incumbent Braves closer Raisel Iglesias in the back half of the bullpen. The longtime closer for Atlanta had 29 saves over his 34 chances last season after a slow start to his season. Iglesias signed a one-year contract worth $16 million last month.

“I’m looking forward to talking more with Igelsias,” he said via García. “We’ve obviously said hello to each other and been friendly, but I think we’re going to have a real nice relationship.”

The Braves will reportedly have some doubts about the health of setup man Joe Jiménez coming into this season, and a combination of Iglesias and Suárez was expected to move into that role for 2026.

The Braves are entering a new season with the hope of returning to the playoffs, which they missed last season for the first time since 2018. Spring Training action is slated to begin on Saturday, February 21st, against the Tampa Bay Rays. Opening Day is set for Friday, March 27th, against the Kansas City Royals.