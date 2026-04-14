Braves Matt Olson Set to Reach Historic Mark in Iron Man Streak

There are few guarantees in life, and Matt Olson playing first base for the Atlanta Braves every game remains one of them. When he takes the field on Tuesday, he will extend his Iron Man streak to 800 games.

He took sole possession of the 11th-longest streak all-time with his 799th game played consecutively on Monday. In turn, he’ll become the 11th player to play in 800 consecutive games.

Since arriving in Atlanta ahead of the 2022 season, he’s played in all 665 possible games. His streak dates back to his final season in Oakland. He sat out two games after a ball deflected off his face on April 29, ahead of a game against the Rays. He had a gnarly black eye, but he was back in the lineup by May 2.

Fast-forward 800 games, and nothing has kept him out of the lineup. There have been times he was lifted late in games, but he has started every single one of those games. That’s not expected to change any time soon.

“I want to respect that streak, because it’s something special,” manager Walt Weiss said on Sunday. “And that’s a conversation. I mean, I don’t want to be the guy that screwed that up.”

Other sports have more built-in rest days. The NBA and the NHL only play a handful of games back-to-back. The NFL only plays once a week. Baseball is a grind that arguably makes playing every game more difficult.

“It’s just this sport is virtually every day,” Weiss said. “That makes it so unique and so difficult. I mean, what Ripken did is otherworldly. It’s hard to even comprehend what he did. But what Matty’s doing speaks a lot to the guy. He performs year in and year out. He’s sock solid in the clubhouse and as a teammate.”

Other times, the Iron Man streak is kept alive simply out of respect. A play may not be performing well, but they keep a player in games to keep it going. While Olson has had his rough patches, he’s been earning his time in the lineup.

Since arriving in Atlanta, Olson has posted a .265 average with a .862 OPS, a 136 OPS+, 150 home runs and 446 RBIs. He’s been an All-Star twice and taken home a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger Award. He’s led the National League in home runs and RBIs, which he achieved in 2023, as well as doubles, which he did in 2025.

This season, Olson is currently leading the major leagues in extra-base hits. His .299 batting average would be the best he has had in a season if he keeps this pace. His .979 OPS would be his second-best in a season in which he played more than 60 games.

Nothing has kept him out of the lineup, and nothing has kept him from producing.

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