Braves Plans for Spencer Strider's Rehab Assignment Taking Shape

The Atlanta Braves are hammering down the plans for Spencer Strider’s recovery. Following the right-hander’s live batting practice on Saturday, Manager Walt Weiss said he will move on to having a rehab assignment.

As of now, the date of his first rehab start is set for Thursday, April 16. Weiss said that the affiliate he will pitch for is to be determined. Typically, a rehab assignment is done with Triple-A Gwinnett. However, they’re on the road in Memphis next week. It could still be Gwinnett, but all other affiliates are at home, so it's worth the note.

Strider is currently working his way back from an oblique injury. Weiss said that he expected Strider to take the rest of the month to get conditioned, and he will require multiple rehab starts. He is expected to throw 45 pitches in his first start and go from there.

“It’s a little different with a rehab start,” Weiss said. “You don’t have the total control that you have in a live BP setting. You have to temper the pitch count a little bit.”

He was set to make his final spring training start on Monday, March 23. However, he was scratched in favor of Didier Fuentes after his injury was uncovered.

Major injuries have impacted the last two seasons. The first was a UCL injury that required a brace to mend it. He went down two starts into the 2024 season and sat out for about a year. After making just one start after he returned, he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Once he got past those two ailments, he was available without fail during the 2025 season. While healthy, he struggled to find consistency.

In 23 starts, he pitched to a 4.45 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched. After being reliant on the power that was behind his fastball, he’s tasked with learning to pitch in a new way. During the spring, he worked to get his fastball back up to snuff while also working to mix his pitches better.

The starting rotation currently consists of Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder. Martín Pérez is penciled in for his second start on Saturday. Jose Suarez was the starter the first time through the rotation.

The Braves look to take their weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians when they play again on Saturday. They took the first game on Friday, 11-5. Martín Pérez is on the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

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