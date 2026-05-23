Braves Choosing Patient Route with Spencer Schwellenbach

Spencer Schwellenbach is continuing his slow ramp-up in his rehab. The Atlanta Braves’ right-hander has been back to throwing for about a week, and he’s throwing at about 60 feet.

He told 92.9 The Fan’s Grant McAuley on Saturday that after two weeks, he’ll move up to 75 feet and throw from that distance for two weeks as well. All of this will be from flat ground. After that, we’ll see if he’s ready to get back on the mound.

Manager Walt Weiss reiterated that Schwellenbach doesn’t have a timeline right now. However, they remain encouraged by his progress.

“They’re throwing, you know, at 100% again, but then, now, you got to go build them up, and that takes a lot of time, Weiss said. “So, it’s a long road back for starting pitching.”

There is no indication that he is heading to the complex in North Pro, Fla., anytime soon to keep working.

Schwellenbach has been recovering from his latest elbow injury, which was discovered during the first week of spring training. He underwent a procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He specifically had bone spurs removed. As a result, he was expected to have a longer recovery than Hurston Waldrep, who had a similar procedure.

Before his injury, he was expected to be a top arm in the starting rotation this season. He was one of three arms considered to have a guaranteed spot in the rotation, the others being Chris Sale and Spencer Strider. The latter of the other two also ended up starting the regular season on the injured list.

He hasn't pitched in a game for the Braves since late June of 2025 due to his previous elbow injury. He sustained a right elbow fracture, and it took him out for the season.

There is still an expectation that he will be back this season.

Once he returns to the mound, he will have bullpen sessions until he's ready for live batting practice. Only after that will he have a rehab assignment drawn out.

While there has been pressure on the pitching staff the entire season, they've been able to keep things stable, unlike last season, as injuries have built up.

Chris Sale and Bryce Elder have been a consistent pressence all season. Spencer Strider has returned, bringing the mainstays up to three. Grant Holmes has been used as a starter this season, but he's been absent a time or two through the rotation. The same goes for Martín Pérez, who has been used as both a starting pitcher and a reliever, two roles that he's come up in the clutch in for the team.

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