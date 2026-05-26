Braves vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 26

The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox open up a three-game set on Tuesday night, and Atlanta is set as a slight underdog on the road.

Boston (22-30 this season) has dropped three games in a row and is last place in the AL East, so it’s a bit shocking to see it favored against an Atlanta team that is 18 games over .500.

The Braves have the best record in MLB, and they’ve been elite on the road (19-8) so far this season. That’s helped them put up a plus-102 run differential through 54 games.

Right-hander Spencer Strider (3.00 ERA) will get the ball for Atlanta against Boston’s Rangers Suarez (2.40 ERA), who has been one of the few bright spots for the Sox.

Can Boston get a win at home to open this series?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction on Tuesday night.

Braves vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+148)

Red Sox +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Braves: -107

Red Sox: -112

Total

8.5 (Over -106/Under -113)

Braves vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Spencer Strider (2-0, 3.00 ERA)

Boston: Ranger Suarez (2-2, 2.40 ERA)

Braves vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 26

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): TBS, NESN, BravesVision

Braves record: 36-18

Red Sox record: 22-30

Braves vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Ozzie Albies to Hit a Home Run (+680)

In today’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – for SI Betting , I broke down why Albies is undervalued against Boston:

Atlanta Braves star Ozzie Albies has eight home runs in the 2026 season, including three against left-handed pitching, heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Boston Red Sox and lefty Ranger Suarez.

Albies has an .831 OPS against lefties this season, and he appears to have broken out of a slump, hitting .273 over the last week of action. The Braves’ second baseman isn’t known for his power, but he’s fared very well against Suarez in his career.

In 28 at-bats against Suarez, Albies is 9-for-28 with a double, three home runs and 11 runs batted in. He has a .321 average and a 1.023 OPS against Suarez in his career.

While the Red Sox lefty has allowed just three homers this season while posting a 2.40 ERA, I do think there’s value in taking Albies at nearly 7/1 to leave the yard tonight.

Braves vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

If oddsmakers are going to give us the Braves as underdogs on Tuesday, I’m going to gladly take that gift.

Atlanta is 11 games over .500 on the road this season, and it has been by far the better of these two teams in 2026. The Red Sox are eight games under .500 and just 8-17 at Fenway Park in the 2026 season, which has contributed to their AL East-worst record.

Suarez has pitched well this season, but Strider has found his All-Star form, ranking in the 89th percentile in expected ERA and the 99th percentile in expected batting average against.

The Braves have a much better offense this season, ranking second in runs scored while Boston is dead last.

I can’t trust the Sox as favorites in this matchup.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-107 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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