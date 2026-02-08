Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Has Clear Favorite for Super Bowl Champion

We've reached Super Bowl Sunday, and Ronald Acuña Jr. appears to have picked his pony for the race. MLB Español posted a photo of the Atlanta Braves star with New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales, a fellow Venezuelan native.

On the day of the Super Bowl, some history is set to be made.

"Ronald Acuña Jr. alongside Beto Montenegro and Andy Borregales, [the latter of whom] will become the first Venezuelan to participate in a Super Bowl."

Borregales was named to the All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writer's Association of America. He made 27 field goals on 32 attempts (84.4%). He was a perfect 4-for-4 from 50 yards or farther. His lone field goal in the AFC Championship Game helped put the Patriots on top over the Broncos 10-7 to clinch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Now, while it is understandable for Acuña to pick the Patriots, Atlanta fans won't be happy. The main association that the Falcons have with the Patriots is Super Bowl LI, also known as 28-3. That's not something many fans just get over, even if Tom Brady and company are long gone.

However, most should be able to put their differences aside for this. Many should be allowed to do so when supporting their fellow countrymen. After Acuña is hoping to make his country proud next month when he represents them in the World Baseball Classic. He's been down in his home country preparing for it, and it could be what helps jump-start an MVP-caliber season.

In total, there are four Braves players who are reportedly heading to the World Baseball Classic. It is unknown, however, who Ozzie Albies, Jurickson Profar and Chadwick Tromp want to see win the Super Bowl. Perhaps one of them is quietly hoping Sam Darnold pulls off his miraculous run with the Seahawks. Maybe one of them is hoping Drake Maye gets a ring after missing out on the MVP.

Either way, once this game reaches its conclusion, the page will officially turn in the minds of many to baseball season. After all, pitchers and catchers report the day after the big game, with workouts beginning the day after.

