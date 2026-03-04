Braves Speak Up About Jurickson Profar Suspension

The Atlanta Braves have broken the silence regarding the suspension of outfielder and designated hitter Jurickson Profar. They have released the following statement on the matter.

”We were incredibly disappointed to learn that Jurickson tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and is in violation of MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Our players are consistently educated about the Program and the consequences if they are found to be in violation. The Atlanta Braves fully support the Program.”

Statement from the Atlanta Braves: pic.twitter.com/T95JTRNuNr — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 4, 2026

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

Profar has tested positive for Exogenous Testosterone. His suspension without pay will be effective on Friday. Profar can still appeal, but precedent isn't on his side. The last time a suspension was overturned via a grievance was over a decade ago.

This is Profar’s second failed drug test in his career. His first came nearly a year ago when he tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG). Since this is his second failed test, he is faced with a 162-game suspension, which includes 183 days on the season's calendar without pay, based on MLB's drug policy.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the MLB Players Association will challenge the suspension and file a grievance.

Last season, Profar batted .245 with a .787 OPS, 14 home runs and 43 RBIs in 80 games played. He missed two additional gameson the paternity list.

Profar was set to make $15 million this year and had a $14 million luxury tax hit. Since he is suspended without pay, this could clear the way for the Braves to make a move. They’ve been in need of a starting pitcher, so this could give them the salary space to make that move.

Even with the money opening up, this still brings other repercussions. The Braves assembled their roster around Profar being options to platoon at left field and designated hitter with Mike Yastrzemski.

While Yastrzemski can take over as the primary left fielder, they’ll have to pivotal to determine an option at DH. Once Sean Murphy is healthy, he and Drake Baldwin could rotate.

However, if that were to be the case, they’ll still need to determine a third catcher and having another outfielder on hand would be wise. Naturally, Eli White could see action, but they could also add another option to the 40-man roster to help bridge the gap while other options get healthy.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI