MLB.com Reveals Braves Top-30 Prospects for 2026

A fresh list of top prospects in the Atlanta Braves system was revealed by MLB.com. Four of the five top prospects from last year's list remain the same, but one notable arm saw a boost to his stock.

Cam Caminiti (No. 1), JR Ritchie (No. 2), Tate Southisene (No. 4) and Alex Lodise (No. 5) are the mainstays in the top five, with Didier Fuentes moving up to the No. 3 spot to start 2026.

Fuentes put himself on the map last season, first with a strong appearance in the Spring Breakout and then a major league call-up when the Braves needed an arm. He was far from ready at the time of his debut, but it was a reflection of his standing within the organization. It's logical that he's moved up the list.

Right-hander Owen Muprhy, who is a non-roster invitee in spring training, is No. 6, and 2025 draft pick Briggs McKenzie is No. 7.

Three other notable additions have been made to the top-10 on the list. The Braves' top international prospect from the 2025 class, Diego Tornes, has come in at No. 8 this season. He was an All-Star in the Dominican Summer League this season and brings a large frame to the table.

Tornes excels, at young age, at bringing his hands through the ball and his speed and arm are both highly rated. With a large frame and standing 6-foot-2, he still has a lot of room to develop further and perhaps develop some pop to complement his other tools.

Right-hander Lucas Braun moved up to No. 9. He reached Triple-A last season and is projected to make his major league debut some time this upcoming season. He's fully expected to start the season in Triple-A.

Infielder John Gil, who has been a standout early in spring training, rounds out the top 10. Gil reached Double-A late last season after a breakout finish to the Single-A season.

Here is the full top-30 list, including their age and the level of professional baseball the peaked at last season:

Cam Caminiti, 19, Single-A JR Ritchie, 22, Triple-A Didier Fuentes, 20, MLB Tate Southisene, 19, Single-A Alex Lodise, 21, High-A Owen Muprhy, 22, High-A Briggs McKenzie, 19 Diego Tornes, 17, DSL Lucas Bruan, 24, Triple-A John Gil, 19, Double-A Luke Sinnard, 21, High-A Garrett Baumann, 23, High-A Conor Essenberg, 19, Rookie Herick Hernandez, 22, High-A Blake Burkhalter, 25, Triple-A Drue Hackenberg, 23, Double-A Jhancarlos Lara, 23, MLB (didn't see action) Rolddy Muñoz, 25, MLB Owen Carey, 19, Single-A Eric Hartman, 19, Single-A Luis Guanipa, 20, Single-A Hayden Harris, 27, MLB Landon Beidelschies, 21, Single-A Ethan Bagwell, 20, Single-A Jose Perdomo, 19, Rookie Patrick Clohisy, 24, Double-A Jose Manon, 17, Rookie Dixon Williams, 22, Single-A Raudy Reyes, 17, Rookie Isaiah Drake, 20, High-A

