Braves Two-Time All-Star Dubbed a Playoff X-Factor

Given the current status of the Atlanta Braves, some bounce-back seasons would be helpful. That was quite the bold statement. I know. Call me a man who has a way with words.

But in all seriousness, there are some key players the Braves will rely on to put them over the top. Some of them are obvious choices, but after some down seasons, they're due. MLB.com's Brent Maguire tabbed third baseman Austin Riley to be the X-factor who can get the Braves back to the playoffs.

Riley isn't alone in needing a strong season. However, when his ceiling is being a top third baseman in the game, there are some higher expectations.

"It’s unfair to peg Riley as the sole reason why the Braves have struggled in the last two years, but he’s very clearly one of the key players that make Atlanta’s engine run," Maguire wrote. "While the club will look to several players across the roster to bounce back, a vintage Riley season, where he crushes 30-plus homers and racks up a five-win season, would go a long way in helping the Braves return to the postseason."

Following three straight seasons of finishing top seven in MVP voting, including two All-Star seasons, Riley has had it rough. He's had two seasons that featured a slow start that and a bookend in the form of a season-ending injury.

One saw him have a hamate injury before it was trendy to have one. Another featured a tear in his abdomin that needed to be repaired. All of that is healed now. He's even brought a new look to the table to signal a new beginning. Perhaps he can be that X-factor the team needs.

Over the past two seasons, Riley has batted .258, with a .759 OPS, 35 home runs and 110 RBIs. Those counting stats add up to what he, in theory, was capable of in a single season before that. The previous three seasons saw him average 36 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Anything closer to his previous form would be a good start. The team would feel the difference. Will he alone get them to the postseason? No, but each player who does their part will get them that much closer. An X-factor is certainly a fair label to give him.

