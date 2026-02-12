New Look Represents Fresh Start Braves' Austin Riley Seeks

Take two for getting back to form for Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is a go. After he had a slow start to 2024 and lost the final couple of months of the season to an injury, the goal was to put that behind him and get back to work in 2025.

The result? A slow start to that season and losing the final couple months of the season to an injury. Like his hand, his abdomen is now repaired. He determined to start anew in 2026, and he's bringing a new look to spring training to reflect that.

The haircut that looked like he had a No. 2 clip used the sides on the sides and back has fallen out of favor to a flow. Many took notice when he got to work on Wednesday, but he had a chance to open up about it the following day.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

“Just needed a reset after last season," he said, via 11Alive.

When he went down with his season-ending surgery, Riley was expected to be ready for spring training. He stayed on stack, and ensured that he is ready.

"I feel really good, you know, 100%," he said, via 11Alive. "I had all season to recover and get where I wanted to be. I'm there, and everything feels really good."

Given the injury, he had to put focus on flexibility and mobility. After all, the injury happened on some plays in the infield, including a diving play at home plate that did him in.

"I'm not getting any younger, so I think that's really important," he said.

Despite having to take time recover, he said he was able to start early. There was no waiting to report for spring training.

Earlier in the decade, Riley was one of if not the top third baseman in the game. He was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023, and had MVP votes in three straight seasons. Then, he hit the two-season long rough patch.

At 29 years old, he's still a point in his career where he can truly put all of this behind him. Whether or not he does remains to be seen, but the fight to make it happen is on.

Once we get into the spring training games, we might start to get a better idea. While the regular-season games are the true indicator, it only helps if he's able to have a strong spring, even if it's just for the morale boost.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI