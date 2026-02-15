Chris Sale Addresses His Uncertain Future With the Atlanta Braves

NORTH PORT – Chris Sale is entering the final year of his contract with the Atlanta Braves in 2026, but the starting pitcher is focused on the here and now.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself,” Sale told WSB-TV’s Luke Hetrick down in North Port. “I’ve honestly never really been in this position before, with not really knowing what’s going on next year. I don’t really worry myself with that. I don’t wear a suit, I’m not a businessman, I’m a baseball player. My job is to show up here and play baseball.”

Sale, 36, who is recovering from a rib injury that cost him the second half of the 2026 season, has been an outstanding addition to the Braves’ staff. He won the Cy Young after winning the pitcher’s triple crown (leading the league in wins, ERA, and strikeouts) in 2024, and before his injury, Sale was making a push to win the award in consecutive years.

Over his two years with the Braves, he has started 49 games, allowing 86 runs (83 earned), 390 strikeouts (11.6 SO/9), 1.035 WHIP, and a 2.33 FIP. Sale has notched a record of 25-8 in that span, while accounting for a WAR of 10.2 over his two 303.1 innings pitched.

His consistency in Atlanta has spurred conversation about whether the Braves will retain the star pitcher, but he made it clear that he wants to stay with the team that gave him that chance at a second life in the Majors.

“I would like to. I really like being here,” Sale said about staying in Atlanta. “These guys obviously gave me a shot and kind of picked me up off the ground. I ended 2023 kind of limping into the offseason, and everyone’s been great to me here. I really enjoy being here.”

After struggling with injuries in Boston, the Braves traded infielder Vaughn Grissom in exchange for Sale and $17 million in cash considerations. To say the Braves have maximized their return would be putting it lightly.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos shares the hope that the two come to an agreement and keep Sale in Atlanta indefinitely.

“I'm hoping Chris Sale is here as long as he wants to continue to go, and that would be our goal,” Anthopoulos said. “I'm grateful I've had a chance to be part of his career and be a part of a team that had him. Those guys are so hard to find, and the value goes beyond what they do on the field. It's just immense. So the hope is that he plays as long as he wants to, and it's going to be with the Braves.”

In 2024, Sale signed a two-year deal with the Braves worth $38 million and a club option for 2026. According ot Spotrac , his market value would be upwards of $21 million per year.

Spring Training action is set to begin on Saturday, February 21st, with the Braves taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. Opening Day is set for Friday, March 27th, against the Kansas City Royals.