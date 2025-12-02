ESPN Names Braves a Top Fit to Land All-Star Georgia Native

A name that continues to swirl through offseason speculation is Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. As his future remains up for debate, the Atlanta Braves keep their way into the discussion.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, Buxton is willing to lift his no-trade clause. He mentioned the Braves specifically, but as part of a point that the outfielder is willing to go to more places than just Atlanta.

The Braves have been named a fit to land Buxton along with the Mets, Tigers, Reds, Phillies and Royals. This list has no shortage of contenders who could be looking to add another bat. Buxton’s upbringing in Georgia gives the Braves an edge, in theory. He can join a team that’s still a contender while being close to home.

However, if the right offer comes the Twins' way, and Buxton sees it as a good fit too, he’s heading there. The Braves' farm system is ranked well behind most of these teams. Some proven talent would have to come in to help bolster the haul.

We’ll see if anything comes about. Passan set the chances of Buxton actually being moved at 35%. The odds aren’t in anyone’s favor to land him, but it’s far from being something that can be written off.

An outfielder isn’t specifically on the Braves' wishlist for the offseason, but a bat is. Ideally, adding a shortstop with offensive upside would be the ideal route. However, since it’s a thin market, it’s not out of the question that they could look to other solutions.

Last month, Ken Rosenthal brought up the possibility of the Braves adding a bat through the designated hitter spot. Marcell Ozuna is a free agent. While he could still come back, the odds are more than zero, he felt there were other options out there.

Obviously, he wouldn’t be a designated hitter, but one of the outfielders could be moved to the DH role to give Buxton room in the outfield. Atlanta Braves on SI recently delved into how Buxton could fit into the equation. The most likely candidate would be Jurickson Profar, due to his defense. Some would like to see Acuña become the DH to preserve his health. That’s just in the forecast any time soon.

So, in a backdoor way, the Braves would have that successor at DH, while also adding Buxton’s bat and defense. With the Winter Meetings coming, as Passan acknowledged and many know, deals are imminent. This could be the time for the Braves to strike and make it happen.

