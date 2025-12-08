Former Braves All-Star Lands with Diamondbacks in Free Agency

A familiar face to the Atlanta Braves has found a new home. Right-hander Michael Soroka (best known as Mike) has reportedly signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year contract. The deal is pending a physical, and no other details were included.

Since the Braves traded him after the 2023 season, he has bounced around to three teams: both Chicago clubs and the Washington Nationals. His time with the Nationals, where he signed last offseason, was a roller coaster. There were times he was a reliable arm. Other times, he was fortunate to get a certain number of innings pitched.

He only had a handful of appearances with the Cubs once they acquired him at the deadline. He had two stints on the injured list and only had six total trips to the mound on the northside of Chicago.

The Diamondbacks see him as an option. They are faced with multiple pitchers being free agents. Soroka gives them innings if healthy. He was mainly a reliever with the Cubs to solid success. Perhaps that is the role he finds himself in.

Soroka was drafted by the Braves in the 28th-overall pick in the 2015 Draft. He made his debut in 2018, but put himself on the map a season later. He made his lone All-Star Game, while finishing as the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year Award behind Pete Alonso and received Cy Young votes.

During the 2020 season, he had the honor of being the opening day starter. He was the youngest in the team's modern-era history (since 1901) to get the start on opening day. Not long after, his career hit a snag.

He suffered a right Achilles tear during his third start of the season. Soroka ended up missing both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He saw some action in 2022 in the minor leagues, making six starts. He made a handful of starts for the Braves in 2023, but he primarily spent it with Triple-A Gwinnett.

At 28 years old, he still has years ahead of him if he can stay healthy. That gives him his best chance to rediscover his footing and succeed at some level in the Major Leagues. It could be in the rotation or as a bullpen arm. Either, arguably, is a victory for him as he continues to push. As long as he gets a chance, he has a chance to prove himself.

