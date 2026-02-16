Former Braves Manager Brian Snitker Receives Honor From Georgia Gov

Brian Snitker's efforts with the Atlanta Braves received recognition from the State of Georgia today. He received an official Commendation from Governor Brian Kemp.

The Braves official social media accounts posted a photo of the ceremony to celebrate the event.

Congratulations to Brian Snitker, who today received an official Commendation from Governor Brian Kemp for his considerable impact on the State of Georgia and Braves Country! pic.twitter.com/eIZ1CDYN4k — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 16, 2026

According to the state government's website, a commendation recognizes an individual, organization or specific event, and serves in the same way as a proclamation. However, they insist it is of equal standing as a proclamation. A request for a commendation can be made online.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

Snitker has been honored for his 49 years in professional baseball. A decade of it was spent as the Braves manager from 2016 to 2025.

He finished with 811 wins, the third most in franchise history and the second most in the Atlanta era. He won the National League Manager of the Year Award in 2018 and was a finalist four times. Two of his seasons saw the Braves win over 100 games twice, set single-season team home run records and win six division titles.

The icing on the cake was the World Series he led the Braves to in 2021. After decades in the minor leagues, he secured something many could only dream of.

"Honestly, I never thought I'd manage one day in the Major Leagues, let alone 10 years," he said back in October. "I never thought I'd ever hoist a trophy or be around a group of guys that makes this so special."

It was worth the wait. Snitker will get to spend his 50th year in baseball as a senior adviser to the front office. His bench coach, Walt Weiss, succeeded him as the manager for this upcoming season.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI