Former Braves SP Inducted into Latin American Baseball Hall of Fame

The Atlanta Braves have seen a former member of their starting rotation immortalized for their contributions to the game this week. Former All-Star and Cy Young Award winner Bartolo Colón was inducted into the Latin American Baseball Hall of Fame.

He posted on his personal Twitter/X account about the induction on Monday, which was set for Tuesday.

"Proud to represent the Dominican Republic and every kid who dares to dream big," he said in the post.

Honored to be inducted into the Latin American Baseball Hall of Fame tomorrow.

Proud to represent the Dominican Republic and every kid who dares to dream big.

Colón, also known by his nickname, Big Sexy, spent part of the twilight of his career with the Braves. He made 13 starts for them during the first half of the 2017 season. Coming immediately off his time with the Mets, it didn't go as well as they had hoped.

He finished with an 8.14 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP across 63 innings pitched. It was an odd year. They had RA Dickey in the rotation, too, that season, which was also his final season in the major leagues.

At the very least, he makes for a helpful name to remember for your immaculate grid. His time with the Braves makes for a fun look back. He played for the Braves? He sure did.

Very fittingly, he opted to have himself wearing Mets gear, which Braves fans likely remember for any way. While he was already an award-winning pitcher by the time he got to Queens, that era aligned with the boom in baseball social media, helping build his notoriety.

He also hit that home run against James Shields while with the Mets. You know which one.

Overall in his career, he spent time with the Indians, Angels, Expos, White Sox, Rangers, Twins and Red Sox. Colón was a four-time All-Star during his career, with each appearance coming with a different team. He also received Cy Young Award votes four times.

He finished with a career 4.12 ERA, 247 Wins and 2,535 strikeouts during his 21-year career.

