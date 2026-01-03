Former Braves World Series Champion Inks MiLB Deal with Twins

A familiar face to the Atlanta Braves has found his destination for at least the start of the 2026 season. According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, shortstop Orlando Arcia has signed a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Free agent news: Veteran infielder Orlando Arcia is headed to the Twins on a minor league deal, sources said. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 3, 2026

The 31-year-old shortstop is expected to compete for a spot on the Twins during Spring Training. Once an All-Star and the starting shortstop for the Braves, he saw his bat take a dip, and within the first month of the season, he had been bench in favor of Nick Allen.

His struggles following the 2023 season ultimately reflected the struggles the Braves would have trying to find production at the shortstop position. After Arcia was removed from the starting role, they had two more starting shortstops before the end of the season. The second proved to be their starting shortstop for next season, after re-signing, Ha-Seong Kim.

The Braves released Arcia in late May. He signed with the Rockies not too long after and finished the season with the team. In 14 games, he batted .194 with a .445 OPS, along with no home runs and one RBI. It was a far cry from what they had seen even a season before.

Arcia was one of the notable trade deadline acquisitions made by the Braves during the 2021 season. He won his lone World Series title thus far that fall. He served as a platoon option until Dansby Swanson departed in free agency after the 2022 season. Arcia then had his All-Star season in 2023 before slumping for the remainder of his time with the Braves. Fortunately for him, there is still interest in his services by an MLB team.

As a veteran known for his defense, it was logical that he got a shot to be with a major league team in some capacity. Even if he does not break camp with the Twins, he provides a veteran option should they need one.

He will likely be competing with Brooks Lee for playing time at shortstop in Spring Training. Lee played 77 games at the position last season, starting 64 of those games. Carlos Correa was the Twins' starting shortstop going into 2025, but he was traded back to his old team, the Houston Astros.

Lee is a young option, entering his third season in MLB. Arcia provides another veteran options on the staff.

