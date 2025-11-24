Former MLB GM Sends Brewers Star Pitcher to Braves in Mock Trade

The Atlanta Braves have been named as a potential landing spot for an All-Star starting pitcher. However, it could come at a cost of some notable pieces of their long-term future.

Former general manager and writer for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, named the Braves among the five teams that are potential landing spots for Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. The cost would be No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie and No. 4 prospect Alex Lodise.

The first part of this brings intrigue. The Braves are in the hunt for impact starting pitching, and a trade is one avenue to make it happen. Atlanta Braves on SI has discussed the acquisition of Peralta, too, and there is a reason for that.

Peralta, 29, is coming off his second All-Star season and finished fifth in Cy Young voting. He pitched to a career-best 2.70 ERA in 33 starts, and clocked in 176 2/3 innings pitched. Over the last three seasons, he’s made at least 30 starts. The Braves would get the best of both worlds with him: health and consistency.

However, what could be sent over in return makes you pump the brakes a bit. Ritchie seems to be part of the Braves' long-term plans, and he’s likely to see Major League action this season. The view of him right now is that he’s untouchable until proven otherwise.

Packaging him with another one of their top-five prospects could be a hefty cost for a pitcher who is guaranteed to be in Atlanta for only one season.

Lodise was just added to the system a few months ago via the draft. The Braves might not be keen on shipping him off immediately. They have been part of trades that were in a similar fashion (Dansby Swanson from the Diamondbacks), but that doesn’t guarantee they’re ready to jump at being on the other end this time.

Bowden acknowledged this issue by stating this deal would be “contingent on [The Braves’] ability to extend Peralta during a time-limited negotiating window.”

That helps with the move, but there is still a sense of hesitation when seeing this proposal. It doesn’t sound like a move the Braves would be open to making, unless they can’t land anyone in free agency.

It’s a tough decision. The Braves would have to decide if they want to go all in on winning more now or fill out a younger rotation that can support a longer window of success. It leans into the debate about proven talent or investing potential.

If the Braves were to make this trade and win a World Series, then obviously, there would be no regrets. If they don’t, and Ritchie goes off to be a star, then critical hindsight kicks in.

This is not a move that should be expected to happen, but it at least provides the opportunity to engage in a thought experiment.

