Important Decisions Coming for Braves as Offseason Officially Begins
The World Series is over. A champion has been crowned for another year. The offseason is officially here. The Atlanta Braves can officially start their offseason plans. Here is what you need to know as it all gets underway. Key dates. Important decisions. All of it will be discussed here.
A New Braves Manager Should Be Chosen Soon
This is the top discussion point on everyone's mind. Now that the World Series is over. Every potential candidate is now in offseason mode and can officially be up for consideration. While many look to Dodgers bench coach Danny Lehmann because the Braves have waited this long, we still have to wait and see if this is who their top choice actually is.
That being said, it's hard to imagine it take too much longer to make their decision. They're going to want to know who their manager is when they go about their offseason plans.
Ha-Seong Kim's Decision is Imminent
There is a determined timeline in which the shortstop has to decide to stay in Atlanta or hit the market. All options, whether it be a club, player (what Kim's option is) or mutual option, have to be decided on within the first five days after the World Series. Before the end of this week, we'll have an answer on Kim's future.
Verdict on Ozzie Albies Future Also Near
If the Braves are keeping their All-Star second baseman around, we'll know in the next few days as well. They'll have to decide whether they want to pick up his $7 million club option or cut him a check for $4 million to move on.
At the same time, we'll also see other club options likely get picked up for players such as Chris Sale, Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley.
Free Agency is a Go...Sort Of
The day after the World Series, all pending free agents are officially on the market. Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias are no longer Braves players. However, they can't sign with another team just yet. An exclusive negotiating window has opened for teams looking to re-sign players.
This window lasts until 5 p.m. EST on the fifth day after the conclusion of the World Series. However, little is expected to happen during this time. Even if one or both of these players re-sign with the Braves, it likely won't happen right away.
Trades Can Happen at Any Time Starting Now
Trading MLB players is barred from the trade deadline until the day after the World Series. If the Braves want to make moves out of the gate, which likely isn't happening, they can at least choose to.
If a trade happens, it'll likely come after the quiet period. Once options are decided on across the league and we know who the free agents officially are, then the trade plans can come together.
Going to use this example since it has been used before in a story. Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe has a club option. The decision on his option determines if he is a free agent option for the Braves or a trade option. That's just one example of why nothing will likely start to happen until later this week.