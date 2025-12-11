Braves Add an All-Star Reliever to Pair With Raisel Iglesias

The Atlanta Braves continue to work on fortifying the back end of the bullpen. The team has announced they have signed free-agent closer Robert Suarez to a three-year $45 million contract.

He's coming off an All-Star season with the San Diego Padres, where he led the National League in saves with 40. Now, he'll be paired with Raisel Iglesias, who re-signed last month, to have arguably one of the toughest back ends of the bullpen to crack in the majors.

Bullpen wasn't the highest priority entering the offseason. However, as the prospects of Joe Jimenez being ready looking bleak, and other key relievers being showed the door, it grew in necessity. There was some buzz that they had been checking in on relievers during the Winter Meetings, Suarez being one of them. A day later, they made the move.

Between these two bullpen arms and the addition of Mike Yastrzemski, nobody can say this offseason is the same as the last. Between the three, that's $38 million in payroll for the 2026 season. With Iglesias on a one-year deal, that salary will free up next season, if he's done, and Suarez will be the closer.

Arguably, both could and likely will close out games this year. However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has confirmation that Iglesias will be the closer and Suarez will be the setup man for 2026. If Iglesias needs a night off, Suarez will fill in.

Along with his 40 saves, Suarez pitched to a 2.97 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP in 70 appearances. He made his second straight All-Star game, which happened to be in Atlanta, his new home. Over those two All-Star season, he has 76 saves. While he won't rack up as many this upcoming season, it's evidence of what he brings to the table.

Starting pitching and ideally a shortstop are still on the table for the Braves. These being the top priorities were never going to stop them from making other big moves. Make the ones you can while you can.

However, this is a team that, if healthy, could potentially do some damage. The promising signs of who is progressing help with that notion. That being said, if they can bolster this team further, they could quickly push themselves back into the conversation after a mediocre season that saw them win 76 games and miss the postseason.

