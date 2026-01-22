Ken Griffey Jr. Shared Heartfelt Words with Braves Legend Andruw Jones

With Andruw Jones' election to the Hall of Fame, a time has arrived for some heart-to-heart moments. The Atlanta Braves legend got to sit down with fellow Hall of Fame centerfielder Ken Griffey Jr.

"I got emotional," he said to him on MLB Network. "Simply, as a center fielder, we root for center fielders.

Griffey admitted that he and others who were celebrating with Jones chatted about his potential moment. They all felt it was time for him to finally get into Cooperstown. Having the moment actually happen was special for Griffey for a few reasons.

"To hear the call, to hear the people talk, to hear MLB Network actually announce it, I mean, it reminds me of what I went though. But it's different because it's somebody that, even though we played against each other for a few years, I really admire what you did on and off the field."

The words that Griffey were touching to Jones. He admitted he was trying not to cry. Griffey was someone that Jones idolized. While they overlapped for many years, Griffey was a star by the time Jones arrived to the league. Someone he looked up to became a peer.

"Hearing you saying this, it's an honor. I've admired you since I was a little kid," Jones said.

Jones emphasized that watching Griffey play defense fueled him to want to play his game that way. Once he got to the majors, he knew he wanted to push to become one of the best at his position. He certainly embodied his idol and now friend well. Both won 10 Gold Gloves during their careers

Both are among just four players who have won the Gold Glove 10 times while also hitting 400 home runs in their careers. The others are Mike Schmidt and Willie Mays. All four are now in the Hall of Fame. These are the stats you look at, and it becomes even clearer as to why many feel it's about time.

It's a fun moment when you get to see how intertwined the baseball world and its stars are. Everyone knows each other and has their respect for one another, and the latest update helped bring another bond to the forefront.

