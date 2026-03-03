Braves Set to Lose Jurickson Profar Again After Failed Drug Test

The Atlanta Braves have been smacked with another major hit to the roster. Jurickson Profar has tested positive once again for performance-enhancing drugs, more commonly known by the acronym PEDs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Atlanta Braves on SI has seperate confirmation from a source that Profar is faced with a suspension.

This is Profar’s second failed drug test in his career. His first came nearly a year ago when he tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG). Since this is his second failed test, he is faced with a 162-game suspension, which includes 183 days on the season's calendar without pay, based on MLB's drug policy.

He would also be ineligible for postseason play, meaning we will not see him at all until next

Profar is the sixth player to have a 162-game suspension levied on him. Even fewer have seen action again in the majors. He has one more year on his contract, so he has a chance to see time in the majors again.

He has recently departed for Miami to participate in the World Baseball Classic, representing the Netherlands under manager Andruw Jones, alongside his teammates, Ozzie Albies and Chadwick Tromp.

Last season, Profar batted .245 with a .787 OPS, 14 home runs and 43 RBIs in 80-games played. He missed two additional games on the paternity list.

Profar was set to make $15 million this year and had a $14 million luxury tax hit. Since he is suspended without pay, this could clear the way for the Braves to make a move. They’ve been in need of a starting pitcher, so this could give them the salary space to make that move.

Even with the money opening up, this still brings other repercussions. The Braves assembled their roster around Profar being options to platoon at left field and designated hitter with Mike Yastrzemski.

While Yastrzemski can take over as the primary left fielder, they’ll have to pivotal to determine an option at DH. Once Sean Murphy is healthy, he and Drake Baldwin could rotate.

However, if that were to be the case, they’ll still need to determine a third catcher and having another outfielder on hand would be wise. Naturally, Eli White could see action, but they could also add another option to the 40-man roster to help bridge the gap while other options get healthy.

