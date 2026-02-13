Ken Rosenthal Addresses Trades for the Braves Amid Rotation Concerns

NORTH PORT – The Atlanta Braves have already been thrown a curveball to start spring training, with injuries flaring up for Spencer Schwellenbach as others still work to return to full health. With lingering questions about rotation depth ahead of the 2026 season and dwindling starting pitcher options in free agency, the Braves may be forced to make a trade.

That may be their best course of action, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, who addressed the Braves’ rotation depth concerns during the Grillin’ Ken segment on the Foul Territory Network.

Rosenthal explained that Lucas Giolito (3.41 ERA, 121 strikeouts, and a 10-4 record for the Boston Red Sox in 2025) and Zack Littell (3.82 ERA, 130 strikeouts, and a 10-8 record for the Cincinnati Reds in 2025) are the top options in free agency.

“As you can tell, the options are dwindling,” the insider explained. “There aren’t as many starting pitchers as there were a week ago, certainly two months ago. So, the Braves also could swing a trade, and that perhaps is the way that they might be looking at this.”

Alex Anthopoulos spoke to the media on Friday morning, and the general manager and president of team operations said that most of the rotation is set. He confirmed that Reynaldo López and Grant Holmes will be part of the opening day starting rotation, along with aces Chris Sale and Spencer Strider.

The fifth spot, which was supposed to belong to Schwellenbach, remains open and up for grabs. Hurston Waldrep, Joey Wentz, Martin Perez, and JR Ritchie – the top prospect in the organization – are expected to be considered for the position.

Waldrep was part of the rotation over the final two months of the season and is the likely early front-runner among the in-house options.

"Hurston is really impressive, man," new manager Walt Weiss said this week. "I mean, it's big-time stuff. It's big-time swing-and-miss stuff, and I think we've seen the tip of the iceberg with him."

Spring Training action is set to begin on Saturday, February 21st, with the Braves taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. Opening Day is set for Friday, March 27th, against the Kansas City Royals.