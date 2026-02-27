MLB Network Names Prospects Who Could Fill Braves’ Rotation Void

The Atlanta Braves are entering the 2026 season with some serious questions on the mound. Spencer Schwellenbach and Hursten Waldrep have each undergone arm surgeries that put their early-season availability in doubt.

In the weeks after the announcement that both starters will be unavailable for the Braves over the early weeks and months of the season, the Braves have yet to make any acquisitions to backfill the roles. Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López, and Grant Holmes have been announced as the solidified starters.

The fifth starter remains to be seen.

Naturally, eyes have turned to the depth players within the organization. Aside from some well-known options , the Braves have several pitchers in the organization who could fulfill the obligations. MLB Network’s prospect expert, Jonathan Mayo, broke down the upcoming players who Braves fans should be most aware of heading into the meat of Spring Training ahead of the 2026 regular season.

“There are a couple to keep an eye on, and they've got some veterans there as well, so we'll see what happens,” Mayo explained. “But the first guy that comes to mind is their top prospect, J.R. Ritchie. Folks who watched the Futures Game last year know who he is. He spent a lot of time in AAA last year. He’s a guy who had Tommy John surgery a couple of years ago and has put it much in his rear view mirror. The stuff continues to get better, but it's more the combination of the stuff, his feel for pitching, and how competitive he is.

“He's not going to throw 100, but he missed a lot more bats last year than he had previously, so the stuff continues to get better, and he's ready. I think he probably starts the year in AAA. So, lots to see.”

The Braves’ top prospect had an outstanding 2025. Over 26 starts and 140.0 innings pitched in AAA , Ritche accounted for a 2.64 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, and 140 strikeouts. He will have an opportunity to earn the fifth spot, but even if he does not win it, he could be a fantastic option in the middle parts of the long MLB season.

Mayo also highlighted another young arm that Braves fans would be familiar with:

“Then the other guy is Didier Fuentes, who the Braves had to rush up to the big leagues last year. He was not ready, so people may look at his major league line and wonder what the deal is,” Mayo explained. “If it hadn't been for that, he's probably a guy people would be talking about as a top-100 guy.

“The stuff is really, really good. [I’m] thinking [he] is going to throw enough strikes, but he is another guy who probably could use a little AAA time. But it gives the Braves some options if some of the veteran presences they have in camp to fill the holes of the guys who are hurt aren't quite getting the job done.”

Fuentes struggled over his three MLB starts last season. He went 0-3 in four starts with a 13.85 ERA. The 20-year-old allowed 20 earned runs and only struck out 12 batters over 13.0 innings pitched. Despite how his 2025 season went, Mayo still views Fuentes as a viable option for the Braves in the years to come.

The Braves have several holes in their rotation, and the patches may not be ready to fill them. Even still, the future arms of the rotation still have some potential moving into the years after 2026.