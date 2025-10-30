No. 16 Prospect Braves' Top Arizona Fall League Performer So Far
Most Atlanta Braves fans likely aren't familiar with right-handed pitching prospect Luke Sinnard. The 23-year-old pitcher finished his first professional season with High-Rome.
He was still recovering from Tommy John surgery when he was drafted. Naturally, it was going to be some time before he could get on a mound and stand out. So far, he's done that out in the Arizona Fall League.
In eight innings over three starts, he's pitched to a 1.13 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a .214 BAA in eight innings pitched. He's also punched out 11 batters so far. In his most recent outing on Oct. 25, he pitched three shutout innings, while fanning five.
Scouts like Sinnard for his ability to have a consistent delivery with his 6-foot-8, 250-pound frame. Despite his size, he wasn't consistently bringing the heat. His fastball averaged between 91 and 93 mph. However, it topped out at 96 at times, meaning that there could be a higher ceiling for his velocity overall.
What he lacked in velocity, he made up for in spin rate on the pitch, which helped him miss bats. If he can build velocity, he could become more lethal. His fastball, along with his curveball and slider, are all rated a 55 on the 20-to-80 scale, which means they're considered above average. He's also had his command rated above average.
A key going forward for him, along with missing bats, will be to generate weaker contact. In the move from Single-A to High-A, his K/9 dropped (12.58 to 9.42) and his BAA and slugging increased (.202 to .221 and .284 to .331). Despite the decreased strikeout rate and more base runners allowed, his BABIP (batting average on balls in play) dropped from .309 to .291. It's a bit paradoxical.
However, it could potentially be attributed to higher-quality content. Home runs don't count toward BABIP, and his HR/9 increased from 0.31 to 0.42. In theory, we found the culprit, but he only allowed two home runs, and one of them was a solo shot. He's likely allowed more well-timed, quality contact. That's fixable.
So far, he's kept the ball in the yard and limited the damage out in Arizona. He's facing various levels of competition with each batter he faces. Players who come to the AFL have played at different levels of the minors. It makes it hard to know how well he's adjusted, but it's still progress nonetheless.
What will help too during this time in the AFL is that he'll get more innings under his belt before heading into the offseason. That'll help him pitch deeper into games next season and make more starts as he, ideally, continues to climb higher through the minors.