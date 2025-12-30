2025 Braves Prospect Year in Review: Sinnard Gets Taste of Pro Baseball

The 2025 season was full of storylines regarding Atlanta Braves pitching prospects. There were enough that some easily slipped under the radar. One of the quieter storylines belongs to right-hander and No. 16 prospect Luke Sinnard.

Having blown out his elbow in 2023, he didn’t see action for well over a year, including leading up to the MLB Draft. While recovering from Tommy John surgery, he threw some bullpen sessions for scouts. The Braves were impressed enough to take him in the third round.

This year, he finally got to return to the mound, marking his first full season in the minor leagues. He looked fantastic in Single-A with Augusta (0.92 ERA), so Sinnard was promoted to High-A Rome. After that, it didn’t go as smoothly.

Whether or not he experienced a learning curve can be up for debate. He went on the injured list just two starts into his stint in High-A. After missing a month, Sinnard returned and had his ups and downs. While a learning curve is normal, we don’t know for sure because he missed time and could have been going through the motions after that.

Overall, the stats that look at the finer details reveal really didn’t look that bad. What stood out was that from the jump from Single-A to High-A, his strikeout rate took a dip. He missed a few bats, and some of those extra swings ballooned his ERA from 0.92 with Augusta to 4.19 with Rome.

Baserunners were more of a problem once Sinanrd saw action in the Arizona Fall League. His punchout rate went back up, but he allowed more hits, including home runs. His first season came and went.

It looked like a season that came from a pitcher who hadn’t seen much action for a long time. There is no reason not to give Sinnard the benefit of the doubt. He’ll get a healthy offseason in, and we’ll see how he goes from there.

Sinnard has an arsenal with some promising pitches. His four-seamer, curveball and slider are all rated above-average at a 55 on the 20-to-80 scale. The scouts saw something. There could be something here.

Don’t put too much stake into this season. It’s one thing if he had shone right away. However, it doesn’t work the other way around when he struggles. Overcoming surgery immediately is impressive. Inconsistency requires a longer-term review.

