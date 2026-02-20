Braves Give Sneak Peak of Lineup for First Spring Training Game

The roster for the first Atlanta Braves spring training gamein 2026 is starting to take shape. Manager Walt Weiss confirmed some players who will see action in the Grapefruit League opener in Port Charlotte, Fla., against the Rays.

Mike Yastrzemski, Eli White, Jorge Mateo and Jonah Heim will all see action in the game. They were not confirmed to be in the starting lineup. Weiss said he's not done putting it together. Yastrzemski will play left field, and Heim will be behind the dish.

Weiss didn't specify where Mateo and White will be penciled in, but it can be presumed at this time that Mateo will play shortstop and White will play in the outfield.

Prospect shortstop John Gil will travel with the team, but he won't be in the starting lineup. You'll have to wait for him to come in later in the game, either as a pinch hitter or a defensive substitution. This would be his spring training debut.

MLB.com's Mark Bowman confirmed that Carlos Carrasco will be the starting pitcher for the game. He made a few starts for the Braves last season as injuries to the starting rotation piled up.

This will be a good chance to get a first look at how the team will look on opening day. Apart from White, and Gil, who is a prospect, all of the position players confirmed to be seeing action are new additions.

Yastrzemski was signed back in December to bolter the outfield depth and to get reps at DH. He and Profar will see much of the action to fill the gap left by Marcell Ozuna leacing in free agency. Mateo was brought in as a response to Ha-Seong Kim going down with an injury. He is expected to provide infield depth behind Mauricio Dubón.

Kim is expected to be back in May and is considered to be progressing well, per recent reports.

Jonah Heim was signed to a deal at the very start of spring training. Sean Murphy is still working his way back from a hip injury and isn't expected back until May. He provides a strong option to back up Drake Baldwin.

First pitch on Saturday for the Braves' first spring training game of the year is set for 1:05 p.m. EST.

