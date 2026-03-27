Ozzie Albies Makes Big Statement to Start Braves Season

If there was someone on the Atlanta Braves who needed to make a statement, quite literally, off the bat, it was Ozzie Albies. The verdict is still out there in regard to his season, but he took a great first step toward silencing those doubts.

In his first at-bat of the season, he belted a solo shot down the left-field line to give the Braves an early 1-0 lead.

This marks another year in which he hit the team's first home run of the campaign. Albies had one preseason home run to his name, and it didn't come in spring training. It was the walk-off home run he hit representing the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

While his spring training performance may have caused concern, he's showing that, at least recently, he can deliver when the games are meaningful.

Perhaps if he had stayed healthy all the way to the end of the season, things could have been more auspicious for him. Then, he hurt his wrist again. It took a long time for him to find his footing after the wrist injury he suffered during the 2024 season. He could be in for that same turnaround time.

He finished the 2025 season a few games early due to another wrist injury, one that was similar to the one that cost him two months the previous season.

Last year, Albies finished, overall, with a .240 average, with a .671 OPS, 16 home runs and 74 RBIs. Over the last month of the season, he truly looked like his old self. For his sake, you hope it can be found again. In his final 26 games, he batted .304 with an .897 OPS, six home runs and 24 RBIs.

That stretch would have him at 37 home runs and 149 RBIs over 162 games. He was truly seeing the ball again at an All-Star level. At least to start the season, he's showing that maybe this season can be different. In time, we'll find out.

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