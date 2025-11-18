Projecting Which Former Braves Players on HOF Ballot Get In

The 2026 candidates for the National Baseball Hall of Fame have been set. Some former Atlanta Braves players are either back on the ballot or making their first appearance. Let’s take a look at which former Braves players are on the BBWAA ballot and evaluate their chances of getting in.

We’ll start with those who had significant time on the team, then switch to those who feel like their former Braves on a technicality. This is also for those specifically on the BBWAA ballot. Dale Murphy is not on this list.

Andruw Jones

The 10-time Gold Glove award winner has been on the ballot for a long time. This will be his second-to-last year on the ballot (ninth overall), but he’s now within striking distance of being voted in.

Last year, he finished with 66.2% of the vote, near but short of the 75% needed. With five All-Star nods, 434 home runs and 1,289 RBIs to go with his Gold Gloves, many have felt it’s time.

Verdict: This could and should be the year

Nick Markakis

The three-time Gold Glove award winner spent the final six seasons of his 15-year career with the Braves. His power dropped off, but he remained one of the top defenders in the league.

Markakis used to hold the record for most consecutive games without an error (398), which lasted from August 2012 to June 2015. Robbie Grossman has since broken this record, but having held the record represents the strong defense he possessed.

While he has over 1,000 RBIs in his career, he faces a tough road to Cooperstown. He has a lone appearance in an All-Star Game, a 33.7 WAR and other low counting stats, such as only having 189 RBIs.

Verdict: Not a Hall of Famer, but he’ll get votes

Matt Kemp

He’s a Dodgers star first and foremost, but he played 171 games in a Braves uniform. He was a solid bat in the Braves lineup right before the winning ways returned to Atlanta.

Some argue he should have an MVP from his Dodgers days. Even without it, he’s still a three-time All-Star with a couple of Gold Gloves and Silver Slugger awards.

Verdict: Not a Hall of Famer, but he’ll get votes

Those Who Technically Played for the Braves

This will be more of a rapid-fire round since these appearances were merely in Spring Training or a single regular-season game.

Cole Hamels

He played one regular-season game for the Braves due to injuries, but before that, he was an All-Star veteran in the league for years. That one game ensures that Atlanta is on his plaque if he eventually gets in. Plus, he could eventually help with an immaculate grid involving Hall of Famers.

Verdict: Potential Hall of Famer in the future

Felix Hernandez

Remember when he played for the Braves in Spring Training and then opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic? He and Cole Hamels could have been in the rotation together for maybe a week. This would have been nice for the immaculate grid had he played.

Verdict: Will get into the Hall of Fame eventually (no Braves on his plaque)

