Braves Jurickson Profar Reveals His Offseason Surgery, Timeline

A mainstay of the winter season was getting healthy, and it's been no exception for the Atlanta Braves. Another procedure from the offseason surfaced on Sunday. Outfielder Jurickson Profar said he had surgery to address a sports hernia.

The timeline was about six weeks, and he assures that he's healthy now. The procedure was done back in November. While he's fine now, it was a decision that just didn't reach the public for a few months.

There have been no restrictions in camp regarding his workouts. Since he's already been given the thumbs up to go play in the World Baseball Classic for Andruw Jones on the Netherlands, it's a good sign that he's healthy. If there was any rehab or restrictions, he would have been told to stick around North Port for the spring.

The reason behind getting checked out was feeling some discomfort toward the end of the season, and it continued into the start of his offseason workouts.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

How much it impacted his performance is unclear. Over his final 10 games, he went 5-for-39 with one extra-base hit. However, even if there was some discomfort, it could still be chalked up to a slump over the last few games of the year.

Before this slump, he was batting .265 with an .857 OPS in 66 games after returning from his suspension. Overall, he was having a solid year. Even with the slump, he was on pace for around 30 home runs and 90 RBIs in the 76 games he played in after his return.

If he's healthy, the doubts from the suspension should be behind him, and he should be ready to jump back into the Braves lineup. It's one of the lesser injuries the team has had to deal with, too. He didn't have to be shut down early. He'll start the season on the opening day roster, and presumably in the starting lineup.

Other key members of the lineup, such as Sean Murphy and Ha-Seong Kim, are out until at least May. Spencer Schwellenbach is already going to miss significant time.

There was an injury that required surgery. It had to be put out there eventually as part of discussing offseason preparation, but it's in the past now. It's on to the 2026 season.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI