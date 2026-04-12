Rising Braves Triple-A Shortstop Jim Jarvis Extends On-Base Streak

Jim Jarvis continues to keep his impressive streak alive to open the Triple-A season. With a single in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Atlanta Braves' shortstop extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

For good measure, the Stripers capitalized on his time on the basepaths. Rowdy Tellez drove him in with a double to tie the game, positioning them to walk it off in extra innings.

Along with his on-base streak, he is also on a six-game hitting streak. He’s had at least one hit in 12 of 14 games during the streak. Overall, he’s batting .333 with an .892 OPS, two home runs, nine RBIs and nine stolen bases.

“Honestly, in baseball, it’s kind of a lot of luck,” he said when discussing his streak earlier this week. “Like, there’s only so much you can control, like trying to put together good at-bats, but then after you put the ball in play, it’s kind of just up to where the defense shifts you and stuff like that. So, I haven’t really thought of anything specific. I have a lot of, or I had a lot of confidence coming in, just because of some conversations with people during spring training.”

Jarvis has yet to receive the nod as a top prospect in the Braves system. However, he’s on the radar, even seeing action for the Braves in spring training.

He brings a more traditional lead-off bat to the top of the lineup. He’s a contract bat who gets on base, and he’s got speed to move up an extra base. He’s got some pop with the pair of home runs early and the double.

That speed netted him a record this season. Jarvis swiped four bags in a game, which set a new team record. The Stripers overall set a team record with 10 stolen bases on the night.

He was initially acquired when the Braves flipped reliever Rafael Montero to Detroit at last season's trade deadline. Since then, he's been a solid performer down on the farm.

As of now, Jarvis will continue to work on his craft in Triple-A. The Braves have their options for the shortstop position right now in the majors. Mauricio Dubón is providing a rock-solid bat and defense, with the veteran Jorge Mateo backing him up.

Eventually, Ha-Seong Kim, whom the Braves re-signed for $20 million over the offseason, will be back from his injury. He’ll take over at shortstop, giving the Braves a good problem to have. That problem will be figuring out where to squeeze in Dubón’s bat, if he continues to hit the way he does.

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