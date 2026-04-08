Rising Braves Shortstop Leads Way to Record-Breaking Night in Triple-A

It was a track meet for Triple-A Gwinnett in their bout with the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night. Atlanta Braves shortstop Jim Jarvis set a Gwinnett record of four stolen bases in a game, leading the way as the team as a whole swiped 10 bags on the day. The total for the team was also a record.

A Stripers player had previously stolen three bases in a game 19 times, with the most recent of those efforts coming back in 2024. The 10 stolen bases sailed beyond the previous team record of seven.

It's also probably worth noting that Jarvis has more stolen bases in this one game than the big league team has had this season. The Braves have three as a team so far this season.

Six different players stole at least one base in the game. Along with Jarvis, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. joined him in stealing multiple bases on the night.

Along with the effort on the basepaths, Jarvis was solid for the Stripers at the plate. He went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. The Stripers went on to beat the Sounds, 4-1, to pick up a win in the first game of their six-game series up in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Jarvis isn't among the Braves' top-30 prospects, but he's a player of note. He was initially acquired when the Braves flipped reliever Rafael Montero to Detroit at last season's trade deadline. Since then, he's been a solid performer down on the farm.

Since being promoted to Triple-A late last season, he's batting .367, with a .489 slugging, a home run, four total extra-base hits, seven RBIs and eight stolen bases. What could have been chalked up to being a small sample size when he succeeded early has translated to this season.

He was among the team's non-roster invites in spring training, standing out for his defense during his time in North Port. Now, had a chance to put the wheels on display.

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