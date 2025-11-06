Multiple Teams Showing Interest in Braves Free Agent Raisel Iglesias
The Atlanta Braves will reportedly have to fight to bring a key arm in the backend of the bullpen. According to baseball reporter Francys Romero, several teams, including the Braves, are expected to quickly show interest in free-agent pitcher Raisel Iglesias.
He is expected to seek a two-year deal. No specific teams were mentioned in the report.
Iglesias struggled mightily early in the season, but once things clicked again, he was the same old reliable closer. He had a 1.25 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched after June 9 and was August’s National League Reliever of the Month.
He's coming off a four-year contract that paid him $16 million per year. He might not be able to net that salary per season again, but the is set high enough, and he's performing at a high enough level to still get a solid pay day.
Since he's expected to draw significant interest out of the gate this offseason, it begs the question why he stuck around after the deadline. While he had a good month and a half ahead of the deadline, there was still some doubt. The sample size since then is much bigger and therefore stronger. A team can now sign him without giving anything up. That helps too.
Replacing Iglesias would be a tall task. In 222 games appeared in for the Braves, he's had a 2.35 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and a 180 ERA+. They have their share of solid relievers in the bullpen, but they would still have to go out and get a replacement.
Two notable relievers are hitting the market alongside Iglesias that could also be a option for the Braves to pursue. Edwin Diaz opted out of his contract with the New York Mets, and Robert Suarez opted out of his contract with the San Diego Padres. According to Spotrac, both have a market value that is similar to what the Braves have been paying Iglesias ($16.8 million, $18.3 million).
A similar price tag could make it easier for the Braves to consider. Both would make for solid replacement if they can't retain Iglesias, who should remain the priority.
The Braves have a few key free agents departing that serve key positions of need, shorstop Ha-Seong Kim and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. Both could potentially return, but there are no guarantees. The Braves are also in the need for extra starting pitching depth.