BR Includes Two Braves Prospects In New Top-100 List

The Atlanta Braves' top two prospects continue to make top-100 lists. Prospect pitchers JR Ritchie and Cam Caminiti once again crack an MLB top-100 prospect list. Bleacher Report has ranked Caminiti No. 87 and Ritchie No. 98.

Caminiti has been the Braves top prospect since he was drafted in the first round of the 2024 draft. He saw his first real action in the pros during the 2025, only have one appearance in 2024. His season started late due to an injury he sustained early in Spring Training. After four rehab starts down in North Port, he was assigned to Single-A Augusta, where he spent the remainder of the season.

In 13 starts for the GreenJackets, he had a 2.08 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 56 1/3 innings pitched. Over time, he slowly stretched out further. He was up to six innings and up to over 90 pitches per start at the end.

We won't see Caminiti in the Majors this season. Even if something crazy happened again with the rotation, it's unlikely. However, we can expect him to start rising up through the minors next season. He's reaching the point where he can't be in Augusta much longer.

Reuter projects that Ritchie will get a look from the Braves in the Majors next season due to their "willingness to be aggressive with their top pitching prospects." His projection aligns with the notion that other writers have regarding Ritchie.

He had a strong stint in Triple-A to finish off his big 2025 season. In 11 starts for Gwinnett, he had a 3.02 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in 59 2/3 innings pitched. He was named the starter in the All-Star Futures Game in July and also participated in the Spring Breakout back in March.

It's unlikely that he would break camp in Spring Training. Four of the rotation spots appear to be on lock, and there are a few candidates who avying for that final spot. Those are just the in-house options, such as Grant Holmes and Reynaldo Lopez. There is still the team's desire to add to the rotation.

That being said, injuries and underperformance happen. This opens the door to more opportunities for pitchers. It gave Hurston Waldrep an opportunity, for example, and now he's set to be part of the rotation going forward. Fully expect to see him sometime in 2026.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI