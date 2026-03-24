Two Braves Legends will Partake in Opening Day Festivities

Two early Atlanta Braves legends will be in the building to usher in a landmark season in team history. During the opening day ceremony, the team will celebrate their 60th anniversary of playing in Atlanta. As part of the festivities, Joe Torre and Ralph Garr will be in attendance. Both are members of the team's Hall of Fame.

Both represent the early years of the team's Atlanta history. Torre, their starting catcher at the time, began his career in Milwaukee and came with the team to Atlanta. Across three seasons in an Atlanta uniform, he batted .290 with 66 home runs and 224 RBIs.

He made two All-Star Games during his time in Atlanta. Later on, he returned as their manager from 1982 to 1984. He was teammates with other notable Braves legends, such as Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews, both of whom were his teammates in Milwaukee and Atlanta.

He replaced Bobby Cox, who was managing the Braves the first time around. He led the Braves to a 13-0 start during his first season, a mark that has been matched just twice more. With Torre at the helm, the Braves won their first division title since 1969, back when they were in the National League West.

After his time with the Braves, he went on to manage the Cardinals, Yankees and Dodgers, with the Yankees being his most notable tenure. As manager, Torre won 2,326 games, making him fifth all-time in wins. Torre is the only major leaguer to achieve both 2,000 hits as a player and 2,000 wins as a manager.

Torre was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2022.

Garr made his debut during the 1968 season and soon received the nickname "Road Runner" due to his speed. He stole at least 25 bases twice, including two seasons with at least 30. He also led the National League in triples in 1974 and 1975.

Garr's highlight season came during the aforementioned 1974, when he won the batting title (.353) and made his lone All-Star Team. He was part of a Braves team that won the division in 1969, their first in the Atlanta era. After his playing career, his teammate, Aaron, offered him a role in the organization as a roving scout and minor-league base-running coach.

He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2006.

Others are expected to be in attendance as well, but these two former Braves stars were highlighted by the team's senior director of entertainment and events, Geoffery Schmidt.

The Braves open the season on Friday, when they host the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m., with the festivities coming before that time.

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