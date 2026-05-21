Braves Add Valuable Catcher Depth, Make Decision With Hurston Waldrep

The Atlanta Braves announced on social media that they made a second move on Thursday, claiming catcher Maverick Handley off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. They immediately optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Hurston Waldrep from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.

Handley, 28, has spent his entire career with the Orioles and has been up and down from their 40-man roster this season. He has just 48 plate appearances in the majors, but is just 3-for-42 over that period. The catcher is more regarded for his ability behind the dish and for his defense than for what he does with the bat in his hands.

Fortunately, his numbers with the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate are much better, and he slashed .258/.373/.367 over the 2025 season. He also boasts a strong walk rate.

He opts to provide the Braves with catcher depth after Drake Baldwin's oblique injury was announced earlier this week. The star catcher joined Sean Murphy (fractured finger) on the injured list, and both will be out for an extended period of time.

In their place, the Braves will be leaning on Sandy León and Chadwick Tromp, but neither is set to provide Atlanta with too many quality at-bats over an extended period of time.

The other move was pushing Waldrep back to the 60-day injured list, and that should not come as much of a surprise. The starter underwent surgery earlier this spring for “loose bodies” in his throwing elbow. He has been on the 15-day injured list since before Opening Day, and has spent well more than that there. There is no set timetable in place for his return.

This move does not reset that clock, but it will open the roster spot for the Braves to make this move.

The Braves are down in Miami tonight to play the Marlins in the final tilt of their four-game series, as the club looks to win series No. 14 this season. Spencer Strider will pick up the ball for the third time this season for the Braves, and he will look to improve on what has been a strong pair of starts coming into tonight.

Strider will square off with Marlins starter Sandy Alcántara. The club will then return to Atlanta for a three-game series against the Nationals.

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