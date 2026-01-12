Two Braves Prospect Pitchers Set to Receive Spring Training Invites

The Atlanta Braves will be getting a look at a couple of young prospects down in North Port, Fla., this season. No. 6 prospect Garrett Baumann and No.8 prospect Owen Murphy have both received non-roster invites to Spring Training, per source.

There is always the potential that other prospects join them. These are two the two that Atlanta Braves on SI has word on at this time.

Both pitchers finished the season with High-A Rome last season. Baumann had a full season with the team, while Muprhy made a handful of starts after coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Baumann made 23 starts for the Emperors, pitching to a 3.40 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP across 113 2/3 innings pitched. He had his strong months and his months of growing pains during the season. His rate of allowing baserunners was consistent, with it coming down to prevention.

For example, he had a 0.44 ERA in June, but had an ERA well above 4.00 in April, May and July. Come August and his one start in September, he settled in and had a strong finish, with a 1.75 ERA in his final five starts. He also held hitters to a sub-.200 opponent average in that time.

Baumann’s highlight pitch is his fastball, rated a 55 (above average) on the 20-to-80 scale. His changeup isn’t far behind, being rated a 50.

He throws for a high rate of strikes (over 70%), and his ability to command his pitches is impressive given that he is 6-foot-8. It shows high coordination and being well in tune with his body. His fastball sits at 94 mph consistently, with the ability to reach 98.

Murphy had a strong return from missing time due to Tommy John surgery. In six starts, he pitched to a 1.32 ERA and a 0.77 with High-Rome, averaging more than a strikeout per inning in that time.

By the end of the season, he was stretched enough to pitch into the sixth inning. Like Baumann, Murphy brings an above-average fastball to the table, but he also possesses an above-average slider. He also brings a curveball to the table that sits in the mid-70s, giving him some solid ability to change speeds.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report in mid-February, though no official date has been released yet. The first Braves’ Spring Training game is set to be played on Feb. 21 on the road against the Rays in Port Charlotte. The first home game in North Port will be played the following day.

