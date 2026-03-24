Upcoming Honor Reflects Brian Snitker's Place in Braves History

Brian Snitker’s place in Atlanta Braves history will be honored during the 2026 season. He will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 25, ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Snitker will be the fifth former manager to be inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame. He’ll join Bobby Cox, Joe Torre, Eddie Mathews and Tommy Holmes. He’s had his share of honors in recent months. He received an official Commendation from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp back in February.

Now a senior adviser to the front office, he was manager of the Braves from 2016 until his retirement after the 2025 season.

He finished with 811 wins, the third most in franchise history and the second most in the Atlanta era. He won the National League Manager of the Year Award in 2018 and was a finalist four times. Two of his seasons saw the Braves win over 100 games twice, set single-season team home run records and win six division titles.

The cherry on top is the World Series title in 2021. He’s just one of two managers in the Atlanta era who can say he hoisted a Commissioner’s Trophy.

“I [didn’t] think I’d ever have one win as a manager, honestly, after all the recycles and everything I went through,” he said after securing his 800th win. “I’ve been blessed to be around a lot of good players.”

This honor is a testament to 50 years of commitment to a single organization. He started as a player in their minor leagues in 1977, before becoming a coach in 1981. He was hired by none other than Hank Aaron, who at the time was the team’s senior vice president.

He got his first manager job in the organization in 1982. Over the years, he was a coach on the Braves staff, but would find himself back in the minors as a manager time and time again.

From 2007 to 2013, he was the Braves' third base coach, first under Bobb Cox, then under Fredi Gonzalez. When Gonzalez was fired, he became the interim manager for the season. After that, he became the full-time skipper, and the rest is history.

His bench coach, Walt Weiss, succeeded him about a month after his retirement. Weiss, a former Braves player, had been a bench coach for the team since 2018. He turned down other opportunities to potentially manage elsewhere. He stuck with the organization, and now he’ll be the manager in charge as his predecessor gets one of the ultimate honors.

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