Oldest Player in the Arizona Fall League Might Be Braves' Best-Kept Secret

Most of the Atlanta Braves buzz in the Arizona Fall League has centered on Tate Southisene and Briggs McKenzie, and for good reason. But the most intriguing arm in the Atlanta contingent may be the one nobody was talking about when the fall roster was announced: 29-year-old right-hander Tyler LaPorte.

Through his first four appearances with the Glendale Desert Dogs, LaPorte has yet to allow an earned run, striking out seven and walking three, according to an October 17 prospect update. He's also the oldest player in this year's Fall League, and by MLB.com's account, the oldest participant in recent memory, sharing a roster with some of the most celebrated young talent in the sport. So far, he's holding his own.

What makes this more than a fun fall story is the season that got him there. LaPorte was dominant at Double-A Columbus in 2026, posting a 1.84 ERA over 49 innings with 73 strikeouts, 10 saves, a 1.06 WHIP and a .142 opponents' batting average. That works out to 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings, the kind of swing-and-miss rate that gets noticed. And yet LaPorte doesn't appear among the Braves' top 30 prospects that I’ve been reporting on recently.

It isn't hard to see why. Prospect rankings tend to reward youth and projection, and LaPorte's path to this point has been anything but traditional. He began his college career as an infielder at Southern University, got his first look on the mound in 2019 and pitched in the MLB Draft League in 2021 at age 24.

From there came a four-year run through independent baseball, including stops in the Atlantic and Frontier Leagues, before the Braves signed him ahead of the 2025 season. A 29-year-old who got to affiliate ball by way of the independent circuit simply doesn't fit the mold of a highly regarded pitching prospect.

The stuff, though, looks like it belongs. LaPorte's fastball reaches 97 mph, and his 84-85 mph slider generated a reported 47% miss rate this season. That two-pitch combination is a classic late-inning relief profile, which is exactly how the Braves used him in 2026, and the numbers suggest it's a combination that works.

Whether it works against major league hitters is the real question, and at 29, LaPorte doesn't have the long developmental runway of a 20-year-old prospect. His performance now matters more than his long-term projection. The Fall League offers another chance to show that his stuff plays against more advanced competition, and with the Braves facing questions in the bullpen heading into 2027, an opportunity could be there if he keeps this up. To be clear, any 2027 debut is a projection, not an announced organizational plan.

There's also a bigger picture angle here. The Braves have made a habit of finding value in under-the-radar arms, as they did in 2026 with Tyler Mahle and Martín Pérez, Didier Fuentez and Ray Kerr among others. LaPorte could be another example of the organization identifying talent others overlooked, and with Atlanta needing affordable pitching depth rather than relying exclusively on expensive acquisitions, a reliever who came up through indy ball could be a valuable find.

LaPorte may never sit near the top of any national prospect rankings, but his production deserves attention. His road to the majors has been anything but conventional, and now he's positioned to potentially complete it.

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