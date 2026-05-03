Strider Worked In Return, But Braves Complete Sweep

Spencer Strider made his return for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, as the Braves picked up an 11-6 win to sweep the Colorado Rockies. He gave them just 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits, two of which were home runs. He still missed his share of bats, striking out six.

It was his first game back. As promising as his performance was in Triple-A, it’s not too surprising that he may need to adjust to another level of hitting again.

Keep in mind as well, he’s working on a new approach that dates back to the work he put in during spring training. Time will tell how it translates to games that matter compared to the different environment he had been pitching in.

Strider missed over a month of the regular season recovering from an oblique strain. He was scratched from his last spring training start due to the injury.

Sunday was named as his target return date earlier this week, and the Braves activated him earlier in the day to make his season debut. During his rehab assignment, he had a 1.42 ERA, a 0.87 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 12 2/3 innings.

The 2023 All-Star made three rehab starts, one with High-A Rome and two with Triple-A Gwinnett, before making his return to the majors.

The Braves we’re in a back-and-forth bout with the Rockies on Sunday in the effort to break out the brooms.

The were up 3-1, then down 4-3. Rallies in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings put the game away.

Jonah Heim led the way offensively with a five-RBI performance, including his first home run of the season. Six different members of the Braves’ lineup drove in at least one run. Six different players also had a multi-hit game.

The Braves' next stop on the road trip is Seattle, and their series against the Mariners will get underway on Monday. JR Ritchie, who is originally from the area, will get the start. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m.