Strider Takes Latest Step, Murphy Delivers in Braves Rehab Assignments

Sean Murphy and Spencer Strider were back to work on Sunday in their efforts to return to the Atlanta Braves.

The All-Star catcher had the big day he had been searching for since getting to live action. He had himself a two-hit day, including an RBI double. Before Sunday, he had been hitless in his rehab assignment, including his appearances with High-A Rome.

His RBI, which drove in Ben Gamel, was the lone run plated by Triple-A Gwinnett on the day.

Murphy has been working his way back from a hip injury since September. Much of a hitter’s swing comes from the hips, so it’s not too surprising that it took him some time to get loose and start getting good strokes on the ball.

He said back on Tuesday that he felt he had been starting to make better swings, but it took time for it to translate on the stat sheet.

In the meantime, Drake Baldwin has been splitting catching duties with Jonah Heim. Baldwin and Murphy would platoon at the position, while they both also see time at the designated hitter spot.

Meanwhile, Strider pitched complete five innings and faced a batter to start the top of the sixth inning. He's up to 82 pitches. During his outing, he allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

His fastball had an average velocity of 95.2, and maxed out at 96.9 mph. It's lower than what he clocked in his previous start, but not by much. He averaged 95.9 on his fastball on Tuesday, with a max velocity of 98.1.

Whether or not it's a sufficient performance and pitch count to activate him is to be determined. Manager Walt Weiss said that how he looked on Sunday would play the strongest role, more than pitch count would.

Regardless, he would be unavailable for the upcoming series agaisnt the Tigers, which will be played Tuesday through Thursday. He could potentially pitch during the Rockies series over the weekend, if the Braves are ready to bring him back.

The Braves rotation is currently only solid through three spots in the rotation: Chris Sale, Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes. JR Ritchie looks poised for another start, but it would be just the second of his career. Martín Pérez was in the rotation until he had to come in for a long-relief role.

Reports have indicated that Reynaldo López could potentially move to the bullpen. Things have started to unravel for him in his last couple of starts, allowing a combined seven earned runs in a combined six innings of work.

The average velocity on his fastball has also decreased during his last couple of starts. It's worth the note after he missed virtually all of last season with a shoulder injury.

How the rest of this week plays could impact who Strider ultimately replaces in the starting rotation.

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