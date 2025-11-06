Braves Make Surprise Move to Part Ways with Two Key Bullpen Arms
The Atlanta Braves make two surprising moves ahead of the options deadline. Relief pitchers Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley have had their options declined. Both will be free agents.
Kinley was set for a pay raise to $5.5 million from $1.3 million with his option. Johnson was set to make $7 million again. When buyouts are factored in, the Braves open up about $11 million in payroll and luxury tax space.
Based on performance, these were two options that would have made sense to exercise. Johnson had a 3.05 ERA in 67 appearances for the Braves this season. Before his final outing of the year, his ERA was 2.48. Meanwhile, Kinely looked like a steal at the deadline. He came over to Atlanta and had a 0.72 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP.
Both could still, theoretically, come back and pitch for the team next season on new contracts. However, once options are declined, the chances are that they’re going elsewhere.
With these two departures, the Braves now need to figure out how to set up the bullpen beyond the closer role. Raisel Iglesias is set to be a free agent, and he is expected to have his fair share of suitors early on in free agency.
While the Braves likely need to go out on the market to find a solution for their closer, they have some in-house options who could be a solution for balancing out the bullpen.
Joe Jimenez, who missed the entire 2025 season recovering from knee surgery, should be back to help bolster the back end of the bullpen. He previously served as the setup man behind Iglesias. In 69 games in 2024, Jiménez had a 2.62 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP across 68 2/3 innings pitched.
Some young prospects could help bridge the gap, too. Two options who got a shot last season were Hayden Harris and Rolddy Muñoz. Both are top-30 prospects in the system.
Another who was called up but hasn’t pitched in the Majors yet is Jhancarlos Lara. While the numbers don’t show it, he’s been highly touted as a future member of the pitching staff.
The Braves could also go out and make other moves, via a signing or a trade, to help bolster the bullpen. Options who will still be around next season include Dylan Lee and Aaron Bummer.